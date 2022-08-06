Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6th August 2022, Written Update: Anisha and Kairav go to select the rings

In today’s episode, Dadi tells that Anisha won’t go to Mumbai and she’s imposing this condition for the betterment of their relationship. Akshara asks her if the Birlas kept a condition to leave her singing would she be happy. Dadi tells it’s different. Abhimanyu tells that Anisha should be the one to decide it. Anisha tells that she agrees with Dadi’s condition and tells Abhimanyu that it’s okay as it’s her decision. Mahima tells they can finalise the earliest date and hopes that Anisha won’t create another drama. Harsh thanks them for inviting him and then is about to leave but Akshara comes and asks him about Dr. Kunal. Harsh tells that he will send a reminder mail to him.

Mahima tells Akshara that they will take care of Abhimanyu’s surgery but asks her to take care of the marriage. She agrees. Neil asks whose side will Akshara and Abhimanyu be. He tells they should toss and decide. Anisha tells she will learn all the household chores. Abhimanyu tells Akshara not to worry as they can handle all the situation together. Akshara agrees and shows him a message that she has been selected for the third round of auditions. He tells that he’s happy for her.

Later, Anisha tells Kairav that they should go to select an engagement ring from her friend Kajal’s jewellery store. Kairav tells his family and they agree to send him and ask him to select a good ring. They go to select the ring. Anisha disconnects the call and Akshara asks her to pick it up. Then, Anisha asks someone why did he come here and asks him to go. She turns back and sees Akshara and tells her that they are from the casting crew.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

