Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6th July 2022, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu welcomed home

In today’s episode, Akshara tells Abhimanyu that she was worried for him. He assures her that he’s fine. Anand tells that he needs to run a few tests. Abhimanyu tells even though he’s a doctor, he knows that it’s not needed. Anand tells he was worried about him. Parth asks him to take the medicines on time. Akshara scolds Abhimanyu for worrying everyone and Parth asks why’s she scolding a patient. Everyone laughs. Neil tells that revenge looks good on Abhimanyu and he replies after he’s fine and if Neil gets injured, he will show what revenge actually is.

They laugh and Manjiri asks Kairav to take Akshara home so she can rest. Abhimanyu asks her to go and she smiles and leaves. Everyone leaves. Kairav stops and apologises to Abhimanyu for disrespecting him. He tells that he knows how much he loves his sister but he needs to work on his anger issues. Abhimanyu tells its fine and asks him not to apologise. Kairav tells he’s thankful to have a brother-in-law like him and leaves. Later, Akshara gets ready and comes to the hospital with a bouquet. Rohan comes and gives Abhimanyu his medicines. He thanks him for taking care of him.

Abhimanyu comes out and sees Akshara. He tells his heart is beating fast and gives a kiss on her cheek. He tells her that she’s not allowed to leave the house after fighting as they will sit and solve it together. She agrees. Rohan comes and asks them to sign the discharge papers. Akshara thanks Rohan for being supportive. They go home and get surprised to see both the families waiting to welcome them. Manjiri tells that Akshara’s welcoming shouldn’t be dry like last time. They welcome the couple inside and make them play a traditional game. Suwarna tells she’s happy looking at Akshara and Abhimanyu together. Everyone enjoys the function.

