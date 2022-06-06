Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Manjiri reveals the truth

In today’s episode, Neil and Parth reach home. Harsh fumes with anger and asks Neil why was he telling that he isn’t an orphan and asks why did he make a scene. He tells that there were media, investors and a lot of VIP members and asks him if he’s not an orphan then who is he. Anand asks him to calm down. Harsh removes his belt and tells that he won’t let him go. Akshara asks him to stop and tells that he can’t do this to Neil. Manjiri asks Akshara why did she tell the truth. Akshara tells she didn’t. Abhimanyu comes and tells Harsh to let Neil go as he isn’t an orphan. Harsh tells why is he saying that and asks who are his parents.

Abhimanyu tells he doesn’t know about the mother but he knows that his father is Harsh as the DNA reports state the same. Harsh tells it’s impossible. Abhimanyu tells that it’s the same machine he inaugurated that gave the results. Manjiri cries. Neil tells that he has a right to know the truth so he asks Manjiri to tell the truth. Aarohi thinks she wished she saw the drama at the Birla house live.

Manjiri tells that the mother is Dr. Avni as Harsh had an extramarital affair. She tells that he asked her to abort the baby as soon as he learnt that she is pregnant but she couldn’t do it so she left the baby at the orphanage. She tells that she knew about the baby and that’s why she went to the orphanage to see Neil. She tells that Neil won her and Abhimanyu’s heart and he got adamant to get Neil home. So that’s how Neil ended up in their house. Harsh asks Manjiri to get out of the house as she hid such a big truth. Abhimanyu tells he should be leaving the house.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

