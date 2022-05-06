Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6th May 2022, Written Update: Goenkas welcome the baarat

In today’s episode, Harsh asks Manjiri to finish her ritual fast so she can find Abhimanyu’s button. Manjiri asks Harsh to tie the turban on Abhimanyu’s head. Abhimanyu recalls his relationship and fights with Harsh. She finds the button. Harsh goes to tie the turban but Abhimanyu stops him and tells Harsh didn’t want this marriage to happen so he doesn’t want him to bless him or do anything half-hearted. Anand tells that it’s a father’s right to tie a turban for his son. Abhimanyu tells that Harsh didn’t do anything for him since childhood and never stood by him.

Anand asks who else will tie the turban and Abhimanyu tells him that Manjiri should tie it since she has been with him since every stage of life and has supported him throughout. Mahima tells that women can’t do this ritual. Abhimanyu tells her that it’s time to destroy the stigma and asks Manjiri to tie the turban. Harsh leaves and Manjiri ties the turban. Anand goes to Harsh and asks him not to feel upset. Harsh tells that he wanted to do that ritual, but Abhimanyu hurt his feelings. Anand tells that he can understand his pain.

Akshara and Kairav see Karthik and Naira’s photo and miss them. Akshara tells that she’s excited to see Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu asks his family to give some time for Akshara to adjust into their family and asks them also to adjust to her. The Birlas bring the baarat and Abhimanyu comes riding a bike. The Birlas enter the venue dancing and the Goenkas welcome them.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara goes to help Abhimanyu and Aarohi