Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6th September 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu hears Akshara singing

In today’s episode, Dr. Kunal asks the crowd to respect Maya’s decision of wearing a mask as she’s representing the people whose voice have been suppressed from years. The host asks them to enjoy her performance. Akshara sings and Shefali thinks the voice is familiar. Shefali calls Abhimanyu and he hears Akshara singing and asks her who's singing. She tells him that it's a musical event conference. Abhimanyu tells Manjiri that he has to go to Jaipur.

Abhimanyu runs to meet Akshara. Maya gets excited to become a star. Dr. Kunal thanks Akshara for her help. She tells him that she wants to end her contract and go back to Abhimanyu as she has done everything he wanted. He gets shocked hearing this. Manish tells the Goenkas that he got a call from Kairav from Mauritius. Mahima asks the police to take action against Kairav as he is in Mauritius. Manish comes there and tells her that she can also be put behind bars.

He also tells her that Kairav hasn't been proven guilty yet. She tells him that once Kairav is caught then he will be proven guilty. Abhimanyu checks contestant list to find Akshara. Akshara gets a cut and calls for a doctor. Abhimanyu learns from the hotel reception that they need a doctor. He decides to help. Dr. Kunal sees Abhimanyu and gets worried.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

