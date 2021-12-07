Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 7 December 2021, Written Update: Manish confronts Akshara for saving Abhimanyu

In today’s episode, we see that Mahima appreciates Akshara for her efforts as she saved Abhimanyu from being insulted in front of the jury. Harshvardhan gets furious on the Goenka family and orders everyone in the Birla house to stay far from them. Abhimanyu jumps in and tells Harshvardhan that the truth is out and thus he should not criticise the family who helped them throughout. Manjiri backs Akshara while Abhimanyu goes to his room and thinks about moving on in his life. Meanwhile, Parth gets confused looking at Akshara’s behaviour as few days back the latter had refused to save Abhimanyu and later revealed the truth and saved his brother.

Elsewhere, Manish confronts Akshara for lying to the family members to save Abhimanyu after Harshvardhan had insulted her in their house. Akshara backs her decision and informs Goenkas that she has done the same thing which was been taught to her since her childhood. Back in the Birla house, Mahima tells Shefali to maintain a proper balance in her professional and personal life as both the aspects are very important for a successful life. Parth agrees to Mahima’s point of view and asks Shefali not to ignore their family.

Furthermore Manish gets angry on Akshara and decides not to talk with her as she lied to Goenkas and helped Abhimanyu against their will. Kairav tries to convince Manish and asks him to forgive Akshara as she has decided to forget everything and move on in her life. On the flip side, Manjiri talks to Abhimanyu and tells him not to argue with Harshvardhan as he gets tensed whenever something bad happens with the him. Abhimanyu recalls his moments with Akshara and finds it difficult to move on and decides to meet her for one last time. Later, Manjiri faints when Abhimanyu and Harshvardhan start fighting over the topic of his marriage.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

