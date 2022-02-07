Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 7 February 2022, Written Update: Akshara brings Anisha home

In today's episode, Abhimanyu feels sorry for not picking up Akshara's call as he was in the operation theatre. Akshara tells Abhimanyu that he has hidden the truth from her while the latter's face turns pale. She laughs, saying it was a prank, to which Abhimanyu says he got scared. Akshara asks if he has anything to share. He gets Anisha's call and promises Akshara to call back later.

The following day, Abhimanyu tells Anisha that he can not always come whenever she calls him then the latter says she is back after two years and asks him to take her somewhere as she is hungry. They travel on a bike while Aarohi notices them and follows his motorcycle. Abhimanyu realises that he is being followed, so he hides from Aarohi.

On the other hand, Manish urgently needs to leave for a meeting. He then finds Akshara driving the car as the driver is sick. Akshara plays a song and convinces Manish to take the lift. She then wishes for forgiveness, but he ignores her. As Manish leaves for the meeting, Akshara calls Abhimanyu as they couldn't finish their conversation last night. She finds out that Abhimanyu's phone number is not reachable, and he is not in the camp. She calls Manjiri and learns that he went to the hospital in the morning. She calls Neil, and he tells her that Abhimanyu has called him in a cafe. He offers Akshara to join them.

At the cafe, Abhimanyu requests Anisha to let him handle the situation on his way. He notices that Neil brings Akshara with him and gets nervous. Akshara senses the awkward behaviour of Abhimanyu and asks him and Neil to complete their work, and she leaves. Outside the cafe, Anisha slips, and Akshara saves her and brings her to Goenka's house. Anisha says she lives alone and can not manage with her injured legs. Anisha shares with the Goenka family that her ex-boyfriend has denied marrying her and made an excuse that his family will not agree.

