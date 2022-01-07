Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 7 January 2022, Written Update: Manjiri becomes aware of Abhimanyu's agony

In today's episode, Abhimanyu ignores Akshara throughout the day in the hospital. Akshara says bye to Abhi, to which the latter corrects her that only his mother and would-be wife (Aarohi) has the right to call him Abhi. At the hospital, Aarohi thinks of asking for admission money from the family in the name of the wedding shopping expenses. Mahima notices her and scolds her for not completing her work on time. Later, Mahima's husband arrives and advises her to fight fair.

Elsewhere, Kairav prays to God as he is worried about Akshara. Manjiri practices dance with Shefali, and Neil joins them. The latter shows Manjiri Abhimanyu's video in which he injured his ring finger. Seeing this, Manjiri realises that Abhimanyu and Akshara are making a sacrifice. She asks Mahima if this is true, to which Mahima says she feels the same. Manjiri rushes to Abhimamyu to confront him, but he is busy on a call.

Elsewhere, Goenkas are finalising jewelry for Aarohi, while Akshara tries to look happy. Aarohi gets a message that her admission will be cancelled if she does not pay the money. She shouts to everyone asking for Rs. 40 lakh excusing to buy a diamond necklace for Mehendi, but Akshara doubts her. Later, Mahima sees Aarohi taking fake bills of jewellery.

Harsh convinces Manjiri that Abhimanyu is happy with his engagement and prevents her from talking to her son. Dadi asks Aarohi to wear that diamond necklace as the Mehendi begins, but Aarohi says it is a surprise. Abhimanyu and boys enter, beating a drum, and Abhi proposes to Aarohi to dance with him. Akshara is hurt and says to Abhi that he is behaving abnormally. Abhi says now he will decide the normal and that Akshara does not exist in his life anymore.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu decides to move on