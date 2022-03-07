Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 7 March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara’s tilak date fixed

In today’s episode, Manjiri welcomes Dadi and Suwarna home. Anisha tells there’s no one else in the house. Dadi tells we’ll discuss about things and Manjari asks what if she makes a mistake while finalising things and Dadi assures her that it’ll all be fine. Dadi tells that they should decide Anisha and Kairav’s tilak date to be the same as Akshara and Abhimanyu’s. Manjari says they’ll decide Abhimanyu and Akshara’s first.

Manjiri, Dadi and Suwarna inform Akshara and Abhimanyu that their date for Tilak has been fixed. They get happy and run towards each other and hug. She tells what if they fight as that’s what happened last tilak. Be tells they’ll keep fighting and patch up and convince each other. She tells wants to say something and he asks her to tell. She asks him not to get upset. Manjiri calls Harsh and informs him that the tilak date is fixed for tomorrow. He says he has nothing to do with this information as he’s uninvited. Akshara tells Abhimanyu to not break old relations and asks him to help her feel respected in the family. He promises to do so. Dadi gives a necklace to Anisha and Manjiri asks her to wear. She tells she’ll wear and send a pic later and Dadi and Swarna leave. Akshara kisses on Abhimanyu’s cheek and gives her a kiss on her forehead and they both leave.

Akshara comes home and sees everyone making arrangements for her first rasam and shouts at everyone that it’s her tilak tomorrow. Manish asks what does she want and she tells attention and smiles. Dadi asks her to go and try on the dress. Abhimanyu tells he won’t wear that dress for his marriage and tells he needs a haircut as well. Akshara wonders if she should get happy or pray nothing happens.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

