Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 7 September 2021, Written Update: Sirat decides to behave like Naira

Today, Kartik reschedules the photoshoot and informs Sirat about the same, and asks the latter to get ready. Kartik finds Sirat stressed over something and asks her to share thoughts with him as they have promised each other that they will not hide anything.

Later, Sirat tries to talk to Gayatri but fails as Akshara starts crying. Sirat thinks it will be difficult to talk to Gayatri about the second marriage. Meanwhile, Kartik asks Sirat to get food for Akshara. Kartik asks Sirat if she needs any help in convincing Gayatri for her second marriage. Sirat tells Kartik that she will manage as the latter has decided to become like Naira and convince Gayatri.

Sirat then advises Gayatri to give her married life a second chance. Gayatri understands that Suhasini and Suvarna might have asked Sirat to convince her. Gayatri decides to move on in life with Vansh and Vatsal but lies to Sirat that she will think about getting married again. Sirat gets praised by Suhasini, as she feels that she has convinced Gayatri. Suvarna compliments Sirat for handling the matter just like Naira. Suhasini decides to call the groom's family and says that they should make Gayatri meet them too.

Manish gets angry at Suvarna and Suhasini for handing over a task to Sirat and also says that she can never be like Naira. Manish also adds that Sirat can only create issues and expecting something good from her is useless. Sirat overhears Manish’s talks and decides to behave like Naira. Later, Sirat tries to learn English to impress Kartik and seeks Kairav’s help. Kartik praises Kairav for helping Sirat to learn something new.



We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

