Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Aarohi reveals the truth

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu asks Akshara why’s she feeling so shy and tends her to leave and spoil him by staying with him all the time. She leaves thinking she can’t tell Abhimanyu anything as of now. Manish says he misses Kartik and Naira and asks Suwarna to take care of all the arrangements. Akhilesh tells he knows Manish misses Kartik and Naira and tells him that he has nurtured Akshara very well and roughy her up with a lot of love and care.

Akshara comes home and says she has to find out what the boy was talking about. Harsh asks Abhimanyu to go to the hospital as the patient can’t be left alone with Aarohi. Abhimanyu tells it’s better if Aarohi stays away from him as he doesn’t want to associate with her. Harsh asks him if it’s something to do with Akshara. Abhimanyu tells she was a little worried and upset and Manjiri asks who and he says he meant Akshara. Manjiri tells akshara might be feeling nervous as she’s leaving her house after marriage. He asks what if it’s something else and Manjiri tells him to wait until she tells and asks him to select a lehenga for Akshara.

He tries to leave but Neil and Anand tease him and ask him to stay back. Manjiri tells he knows Akshara’s tastes better so he should stay back. Akshara asks Aarohi if Manjiri got hurt by their accident. Aarohi yells and tells yes, there was a connection and she tells Akshara not to tell anyone as no one died and the accident was not deliberate. Akshara slaps her and asks her how could she say such a thing and tells her that she is going to say the truth to Abhimanyu.

This episode has been watched on the OTT platform.

