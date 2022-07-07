Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 7th July 2022, Written Update: Akshara decides to fast for Teej

In today’s episode, Anand tells that everyone has work in the hospital. Abhimanyu tells he’ll change and come. Anand asks him to rest and not come. Mahima agrees and asks him not to worry as Parth and Neil will be with them. Abhimanyu insists to come but Akshara also tells that he needs to rest and then get well soon so he can work properly. He agrees. Akshara asks about the person who caused the fire. Parth tells he won’t let him go away.

Harsh tells even he’ll go to the hospital as a family member to help. Manish asks them to call if any help is needed and the Goenkas leave. Harsh leaves with them to the hospital. Akshara tells Suwarna that she will celebrate teej no matter what. Suwarna asks her to make it memorable as it’s her first teen. Akshara gets happy thinking about Abhimanyu. Manjiri hears their conversation and thinks of doing the preparations for her. Later, Akshara goes to the room and tells that they understood their love and importance for each other better after the fire incident. Abhimanyu agrees. She gives him a bottle but he drops it. She apologises and tells that she thought they held it. They take medicine and then get close to each other and confess their love.

Later, everyone comes back from the hospital and Akshara tells that she will keep a fast for Teej. She tells that Teej food is ready. Mahima tells her that she’s sick. Akshara tells she wants to do it for Abhimanyu and her own happiness and she knows she has the strength for it. Mahima agrees. Abhimanyu realises that even Manjiri will fast for Harsh. Harsh asks if the food is oily as he doesn’t want to risk his health.

