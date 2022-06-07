Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 7th June 2022, Written Update: Akshara gets blamed for Aarohi’s deeds

In today’s episode, Harsh tells Manjiri to get out of the house for hiding such a big truth. Abhimanyu tells him that he should be the one leaving the house as he was the one who hid his affair and Dr. Avni’s pregnancy. Anand asks them both to stop as it’s both, Manjiri and Harsh’s fault as they hid the truth from them. Harsh tried to defend himself but Abhimanyu yells at him. Mahima asks how could they hide such a thing. Neil tells that he needs to know the truth as it’s his right. Harsh walks off and Mahima and Anand walk behind him. Harsh tells them to leave if they’re here to lecture him about his mistakes. They tell him to finish the matter and calm everything.

Manjiri cries and Neil asks her why didn’t she adopt him with his true identity and asks her why she had to hide who he is. Abhimanyu tells him that they all still live with him irrespective of who his parents are. Neil tells that their love feels like sympathy and tells that he has always respected and loved Harsh but he never even respected him back. He tells that Harsh only likes Abhimanyu and walks away. Aarohi on the other hand tells the Goenkas that Neil is Harsh and Dr. Avni’s son and informs them that he had an extramarital affair. They all get shocked and she tells them that Akshara told the Birlas the truth. Manish wonders why did Akshara do this intentionally.

Manjiri looks at Akshara angrily and Abhimanyu asks her what happened. Manjiri tells him that Akshara gave the report to Neil. Akshara goes to clarify but Abhimanyu looks at her shocked and walks away. Manjiri also leaves and Akshara cries thinking about how will she prove her innocence. Later, Parth comes and tells Abhimanyu that he can’t find Neil anywhere in the house.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Manjiri reveals the truth