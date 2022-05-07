Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 7th May 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu and Aarohi start afresh

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu dances with everyone in his baarat. Mahima also dances. Akhilesh tells that this is the best baarat. Abhimanyu comes and Dadi performs his aarti. Akshara watches them from afar. The Goenkas welcome the Birlas. Abhimanyu tries to take a look at Akshara but she notices him searching for her and she hides from him. Suhasini tells them about a ritual between Abhimanyu and Aarohi.

She circles him to measure the world of the person her sister is getting married to. Dadi asks him to give Aarohi the shagun’s money. Aarohi tells him that she just wants his forgiveness and nothing else. Abhimanyu thinks what to do and then decides to start afresh with her. Kairav announces that Akshara's groom has arrived. Akshara gets excited to see him. She thinks about how Naira would have made her understand what it feels like during a wedding. She gets emotional and misses her presence.

Abhimanyu tells Neil and Parth not to pick him up during the garland procession as it will trouble Akshara because of her heavy lehenga and he wants her to feel comfortable throughout. He asks them what if she falls. He gets restless to see Akshara. Aarohi goes to meet Akshara and gets emotional. Reem asks the Goenkas to not stress as everyone knows the garland history of the Goenkas so it has been kept aside carefully. Later on, Akshara comes in her bridal attire and Abhimanyu looks smitten.

