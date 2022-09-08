Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 7th September 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu meets Dr. Kunal

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu knocks on the door and asks what happened. Akshara doesn’t hear as she’s in the washroom and washing her wound. Dr. Kunal worries about what might happen if they both see each other. He comes and asks Abhimanyu what is he doing. Abhimanyu gets surprised to see him and tells that he came to attend a patient. Dr. Kunal tells him that he took care of it. He tells him that they need to catch up and takes him and goes. Abhimanyu drops the first aid box and Akshara wonders if the doctor’s here and comes out but sees no one. They both sit to talk.

Kairav hears people talking about him and gets scared. He learns that the police are long for him and thinks that Akshara did so much for him. Abhimanyu thanks Dr. Kunal for operating his hand. Dr. Kunal tells that he got so much because of him and tells that he meant his work. He tells Abhimanyu to wait and goes to check on Akshara. He tells her that he can’t make her and Abhimanyu meet and tells that even he’s a doctor so he’ll attend to her wound. She asks him to stay away from him and asks him to leave. She sits and cries thinking of Abhimanyu.