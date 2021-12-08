Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Manjiri regains consciousness

Today we see that Manjiri’s health starts worsening as she finds it difficult to maintain a good atmosphere in the house after Abhimanyu and Harshvardhan constantly fight with each other. Abhimanyu looks after Manjiri as she faints and later apologizes on behalf of everyone and prays to God for her speedy recovery. Mahima and Anand rush to the Birla house after Harshvardhan calls them and informs about Manjiri’s health. In the meantime, Abhimanyu blames himself for Manjiri’s condition as his relationship with everyone in the family has been destroyed after he met Akshara.

Akshara tries to share a talk with Aarohi but the latter replies rudely while Swarna and Suhasini get ready to visit the temple. Aarohi prays to God for her alliance with Abhimanyu and feels that Akshara should exit the Goenka house as soon as possible. Later, Akshara gets to know about Manjiri’s health through social media and starts feeling restless. Abhimanyu on the other hand prays to God and asks everyone from his family to join him for the speedy recovery of his mother.

Anand and Mahima request Abhimanyu to attend the health camp as Manjiri regains consciousness and starts feeling much better than before. Aarohi learns about the health camp and decides to attend it so that she can spend more time with Abhimanyu. Furthermore, Abhimanyu feels that he should thank Aarohi as she was the one who convinced Akshara to save him according to Manjiri. Ahead, Manjiri tells Abhimanyu to start thinking about Aarohi as she is well-mannered and has helped him a lot. Abhimanyu finds it difficult to concentrate on his work and decides to avoid the topic of his marriage until he gets back from the medical camp.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

