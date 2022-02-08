Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8 February 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu asks Anisha to leave

In today’s episode, Manjiri tells Abhimanyu to not listen to Harshvardhan and only focus on his patients as he took an oath before becoming a doctor. Akshara gets the soup for Anisha, who thanks her. Dadi asks Akshara how did she bring a stranger home. Akshara tells she wanted to help. Kairav sees Anisha and gets shocked and asks her what is she doing in his house. Abhimanyu sees Kairav’s call and then gets Akshara’s call. He picks up and asks her if she’s upset at him. She says no and they both joke.

Then she video calls him and Abhimanyu gets happy. She asks him if he’s okay and not hurt. Kairav asks Anisha what is she doing here and Anisha tells him that she will do anything to get what she wants. Akshara trips and Abhimanyu asks her to be careful and spots Anisha in her house and gets shocked. Akshara sees Anisha with Kairav and tells Abhimanyu she’ll call him later and goes. Abhimanyu calls Anisha and asks her to leave. She tells she’ll leave and tells him that he has changed a lot. She asks Abhimanyu to finish her work fast.

Dadi asks the kids to go for Basant Panchami’s celebration. Kairav texts Abhimanyu and asks him to meet. The Goenkas do the pooja. Akshara also asks Abhimanyu to meet her so she can do the pooja for his stethoscope and he tells he’ll meet her later. Aarohi asks Akshara what happened and taunts her about Abhimanyu. Akshara says she trusts Abhimanyu and she knows that he’ll meet her later.

