Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu confronts Akshara about the Mehendi

In today's episode, Abhimanyu dances his heart out. Akshara looks at Abhimanyu. Aarohi receives a call from the admission counsellor. She tries to leave the place. Mahima follows her. Mahima asks Aarohi where she is going. Aarohi says she received a phone call. Mahima asks Aarohi to attend her mehendi first.

Aarohi asks the counsellor to come soon. Neel spies on Arohi. Mehendi ritual begins. Manjiri informs Goenkas that according to their custom, the bride's sister applies mehendi to the groom-to-be. Mahima asks Akshara to perform the ritual. Akshara is shocked. Kairav says Akshara has no idea how to apply mehendi. Mahima says that no professional mehendi is necessary on the groom's hand. Akshara prepares to apply the mehendi when Abhimanyu asks her to. Akshara uses the Mehendi to inscribe Aarohi's name on Abhimanyu's hand. Abhimanyu mocks Akshara. Aarohi is about to leave. Mahima and Neel stop Aarohi from leaving.

Goenkas demonstrate how to apply Mehendi patterns to Aarohi's hand. Akshara's hand accidentally has Mehendi on it. Akshara is baffled. Abhimanyu spots Mehendi on Akshara’s hand. She hides her hand. Vansh informs Goenkas and Birlas that the stencil has been damaged and decides to get Aarohi another stencil.

Aarohi gets an opportunity to meet with the admission counsellor. Akshara asks Aarohi where she is leaving. Aarohi lies to Akshara, saying she has a surprise for Abhimanyu. Neel follows Aarohi.

Akshara sees her Mehendi and recalls her moments with Abhimanyu. Aarohi is waiting for the counsellor on the side of the road. She pays money in order to secure a seat in college. Aarohi asks the counsellor not to tell anybody about her test. She is overjoyed when she receives the form. Neel discovers Aarohi's lie. Akshara tries to remove the mehendi. Abhimanyu stops her. He confronts Akshara and asks why Akshara didn't remove the mehendi before. He tells Akshara that she should not try to remove Mehendi as he is already in her heart. Akshara stands shocked.

