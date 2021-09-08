Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Gayatri escapes the Goenka Mansion

Today, we see that Sirat prepares tea for everyone in the house. Meanwhile, Kairav and Vansh confront Sirat and ask her that is Suhasini and Suvarna planning for Gayatri's second marriage. Sirat tells them the truth while Vansh asks Sirat that will his new father love the latter and Vatsal. Sirat assures Vansh that they won't feel left out after Gayatri’s marriage.

Later, Sirat takes Gayatri to meet Saurav but the latter refuses to meet. Kartik tries to convince the latter that she should move on in her life. Gayatri stays firm on her decision and leaves the place. Ahead, Manish gets angry at Sirat for taking Gayatri to meet Saurav. Surekha lashes out at Sirat for trying to become like Naira.

Sirat gets emotional and starts crying after listening to all the harsh words being used for her. Meanwhile, the Goenka’s prepare to welcome Saurav’s family. Suhasini and Suvarna tell Sirat to help Gayatri in getting ready. Sirat reaches Gayatri’s room and finds that the latter is missing and has left a note on the bed which shocks Sirat. Kairav gives the note to Suvarna and tells her about everything. Meanwhile, Sirat informs Kartik about Gayatri’s escape.

After a while, Goenka’s learn the Gayatri has left the house along with Vansh and Vatsal. On the other hand, Vansh asks Gayatri about where she is taking them. Gayatri asks Vansh to stop talking about Goenka’s while the cab driver learns that something is wrong and tries to snatch the jewellery. Meanwhile, Manish blames Sirat for all the mess. Later, Sirat spots Gayatri in the cab and runs after it, but the cab driver changes the route as he finds Sirat running behind the car.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform

