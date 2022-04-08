Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Akshara receives a surprise

In today’s episode, Akshara tells she’ll tell the truth to Abhimanyu. Aarohi pleads her not to go and reveal the truth but Akshara leaves. Aarohi follows her and they both go to the Birlas’. Aarohi asks her to stop but Akshara stays adamant. Abhimanyu gets a call and the detective tells him that there are two people captured in the CCTV camera and asks him to check it. He tells he will. Akshara rings the doorbell and a servant opens the door and informs them that everyone has gone out and Abhimanyu is in the hospital. Aarohi tells maybe even the universe is signaling them to not tell the truth. Akshara tells she doesn’t care and tells they’ll go to the hospital and leaves.

Harsh wonders why did Abhimanyu call everyone. Mahima tells this better be good coz they left everything and gathered here. Akshara and Aarohi arrive at the hospital and get surprised to see the Goenkas and the Birlas there. Neil tells Abhimanyu calls everyone. Akshara tells Aarohi that maybe he gathered everyone around to reveal the truth and tells maybe the boy must’ve told the truth. She regrets not telling the truth himself and worries.

The nurse comes and informs everyone that Abhimanyu is calling them inside. Everyone goes in and gets shocked seeing a stage and decorations. Abhimanyu calls Akshara on the stage and the flowers fall on her. He tells this is going to be her music therapy room as everyone loves to hear her. He says he fell in love with her voice the instate he heard her and tells her music heals people and anyone is welcome for this. Akshara gets happy and thanks him. Manjiri inaugurates it and Abhimanyu tells he wanted to surprise Akshara.

