Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8th August 2022, Written Update: Akshara suspects Anisha’s intentions

In today’s episode, Shefali asks Akshara to help her in styling Anisha’s hair. Anisha gets a message and worries and goes to the window. Akshara looks at her and wonders who is she talking to in sign language. Mahima and Manjiri hope that the function goes well. Mahima tells Akshara has two different relationships with Anisha so she will have more responsibilities. Anand calls them all to assemble. Harsh tells that Dr. Kunal agreed to meet today and everyone gets happy. Akshara hugs Abhimanyu and kisses his hand.

Later, Neil tells that the groom’s family is coming. The Birlas welcome the Goenkas and Akshara asks them not to do any drama today. They agree. Akshara goes to call Anisha but doesn’t find her. She goes out and Anisha asks her if she’s following her. Abhimanyu and Kairav share a talk and tease each other. Akshara asks Anisha who that guy is and she tells that he’s just a friend and asks if she’s doubting her and tells she didn’t expect it from her. Akshara wonders if she’s saying the truth. Abhimanyu comes and Anisha tells that she was waiting for her friend to get something as she arranged a surprise.

They all go in and Dr. Kunal comes. Abhi introduces him to Akshara. He tells he knows her. Abhimanyu asks him to stay for the engagement. Everyone requests Dr. Kunal to treat Abhimanyu. Akshara sings and Dr. Kunal smiles listening to her. Kairav and Anisha exchange rings. Everyone smile looking at them. Dr.Kunal leaves asking Abhimanyu to meet at the hospital later.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

