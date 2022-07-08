Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8th July 2022, Written Update: Birlas appreciate Neil’s work

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu and Akshara ask Manjiri if she’s keeping a fast. She tells yes as she will feel bad if she doesn’t keep fast. Abhimanyu tells that Harsh should learn not to take her for granted. Akshara asks her to do what she feels like but asks her not to forget about her self-worth. Manjiri leaves as Mahima calls her. Manjiri gives a sindoor box to Akshara and talks about its importance. She asks her to make Abhimanyu put it on her.

Akshara smiles and tells that she will remember her words. Parth comes and sees Mahima and Shefali working and asks if they’re fasting. Shefali asks how did he know. He tells that they’re looking hangry. Anand asks them to drink juice if needed as they know they care for them a lot. He tells Mahima he loves her. Mahima tells the kids are here. Parth tells in that case even he will tell his wife that he loves her. Mahima and Shefali smile and Abhimanyu records them thinking it’s Akshara’s magic on the house.

Neil comes and everyone gets happy. He tells that he needs to go back soon. Abhimanyu tells he’ll also go. Manjiri and Akshara ask him to rest. Neil asks him not to worry as he will take care of the meetings and tells that he got the insurance work also done. Abhimanyu hugs him and everyone claps for him. Mahima worries for Parth’s future. Later, Abhimanyu and Akshara exchange the gifts and then he puts sindoor on her and they both smile looking at each other.

