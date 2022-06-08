Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Aarohi saves Neil

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu goes to search for Neil and Akshara insists to come along and tells him that it’s not her fault and sits on the bike. He asks her to get down as whatever Manjiri and Harsh did isn’t her fault but it’s her fault that she revealed the truth and created a scene. Akshara cries and Abhimanyu wakes up from his imagination. Manjiri cries and tells that Neil will never talk to her and tells she lost him. Mahima consoles her and Akshara also comes and asks her not to worry as Abhimanyu will find Neil. Manjiri tells that Neil won’t forgive her and cries. Akshara tries to console her but Mahima yells at her. Akshara cries.

Neil walks angrily and thinks of killing himself. Harsh gets restless learning that Neil is missing. Abhimanyu searches for Neil. Parth tells Shefali that he’s worried about Neil. Shefali consoles him and he tells her that he’s the most emotional one among the brothers so he’s scared he might hurt himself. Neil stands at a cliff but Aarohi comes and asks him to not do anything stupid and convinces him to go home with her. Akshara learns that Neil is in her house and rushes there. She goes there and convinces Neil to eat food.

Aarohi thinks that drama has started at the Birlas’. Neil accuses Akshara of revealing the truth. She tried to explain herself but he asks her not to have any drama. Abhimanyu comes and asks Akshara why she didn’t inform him that Neil is here. Manish hopes all the misunderstandings are cleared. Manjiri comes and asks Abhimanyu to take Neil back home. Akshara tries to explain that she didn’t tell the truth but Abhimanyu tells he doesn’t want to listen anything. Neil tells that he doesn’t want to go back home.

