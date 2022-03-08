Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8th March 2022, Written Update: Manjiri refuses to attend Abhimanyu’s tilak

In today’s episode, Akshara tells she what’s everything to be perfect and asks Aarohi to dance well on sangeet. Aarohi tells she’ll do well. Akshara tells she really hopes everything goes well and Aarohi asks her to chill as everything will be fine. Manjiri asks Harsh to come for the tilak and he tells he won’t. Manjiri cries and wonders what to do. Then, Abhimanyu gets ready and comes down and everyone compliments him. He takes Harsh’s blessings and asks him to come for his tilak. Harsh congratulates him and he gets happy but then tells him to enjoy his tilak without him and everyone gets upset. Anand thinks Harsh’s ego will come in between and ruin everyone’s happiness.

Abhimanyu gets angry and tells Harsh to not come if he doesn’t want to and tells Manjiri that they should leave. Akshara blow dries her hair and the plug catches fire and she throws it and thinks something might go wrong. Abhimanyu calls Manjiri to come and she comes down and tells she’s very happy for his tilak but she won’t come if Harsh also isn’t coming. Abhimanyu tells how can he go without her and asks Anand to inform Akshara’s family that the tilak won’t happen. Akshara tells Aarohi that her eyebrows aren’t looking good. Aarohi tells it looks perfect and tells her to do her own makeup if she isn’t satisfied. Dadi tells Akshara’s getting cold feet. She thanks them for being there with her.

Kairav comes and compliments her. The men tell they’ll do her makeup and the women laugh at their struggles. Akshara tells she’ll do it herself and starts doing her makeup and everyone smiles. Later, Parth and Anand come to the Goenkas house and Manish asks where’s Abhimanyu. He comes from behind and asks them if they won’t welcome him and everyone gets happy.

