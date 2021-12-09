Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9 December 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu helps Akshara to reach the medical camp

In the last episode, we saw that Manjiri regained consciousness and requested Abhimanyu to attend the medical camp. Later, Aarohi decided to join Abhimanyu in the medical camp, so that she can spend some more time with him.

Today we see that Abhimanyu and Akshara meet each other accidentally and she informs him that some goons are behind her who are trying to misbehave. Abhimanyu fights with the goons and saves Akshara from them and also shouts at her for being careless. Akshara thanks Abhimanyu for helping and tells him about how the bus conductor misguided her. Abhimanyu asks Akshara to stop seeking everyone's advice and preferences before doing her work as it destroys everything. Elsewhere, Neel gets surprised as he spots Aarohi on the road towards the medical camp and gives her a lift.

Abhimanyu offers help for Akshara but she refuses and tells the former that she can handle the situation on her own. Akshara finds that Abhimanyu has suffered many injuries after the fight and is unable to drive the car and decides to drop him to his location. Later, Akshara informs Abhimanyu that she is here to attend a medical camp which is organised for the needy people. Abhimanyu gets excited and tells Akshara that he is going to the same camp as his family has organised it for the villagers.

Back in the Goenka house, Kairav tries to confront Manish for sending Akshara to the medical camp as he is unaware about the people attending the function. Manish asks Kairav not to question his decision as according to him Aarohi and Akshara will get more time to understand each other. Elsewhere Manjiri and Harshvardhan are impressed with Aarohi’s qualities and feel that they should talk to the Goenkas about the alliance of Aarohi and Abhimanyu. After some time Abhimanyu and Akshara reach the medical camp and get surprised to see Aarohi there. Akshara tries to talk with Aarohi, but the latter gets mad at her.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Manjiri regains consciousness