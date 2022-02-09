Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9 February 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu, Akshara spend romantic time

In today's episode, Birla hospital's patients demand doctor Abhimanyu. The latter enters the hospital and performs Puja while Harsh thinks Manjiri successfully tackles emotional issues and has convinced her son to join Birla hospital. However, Abhimanyu says he has returned only for puja and asks the patients to visit his medical camp for treatment. Anand and Mahima whisper they have to bring Abhimanyu back to the hospital at any cost.

Later, Abhimanyu requests Anisha on call to stop troubling him. Anisha hears the announcement of the Vasant Panchami event and gets an idea of the former's location. Kairav and Abhimanyu keep searching for each other in the event. Akshara finds Abhimanyu on a swing and spends romantic time with him. She says she was missing him and found him here. She advises Abhimanyu to forget his problems and leave them to God and enjoy the moment. Abhimanyu notices Kairav and asks Akshara to wait until he returns. She feels irritated and thinks about why Abhimanyu is not sharing his problems with her.

In the hospital, Harsh praises Hari saying he is a respected figure, and everyone has come to meet him at the hospital. Harsh then provokes Hari saying everyone has come to meet him during his recovery except Manish Goenka. In the event, Aarohi notices Anisha and clicks her pictures to show Akshara. She shows it to Akshara, and the latter gets shocked, realizing that this girl is Anisha, whom she brought home.

Kairav sees Anisha and argues with her. As he leaves, he pushes Anisha, and she falls to the ground. She cries and runs away; seeing this, Kairav runs after her. Neil and Abhimanyu run after Kairav and Anisha to talk to them. Aarohi and Akshara notice all of them running after one another and follow them.

