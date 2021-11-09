Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu decides to confess his love for Akshara

Today we see that Abhimanyu misses Akshara and tries to get her contact number. Neel and Parth make fun of Abhimanyu as they learn that he has fallen in love. Manjiri comes in and feels that Abhimanyu is restless as he wants Aarohi’s contact number. Neel gets surprised after Manjiri informs him that Abhimanyu needs Aarohi’s number, while the latter had a connection with Akshara. Abhimanyu has no idea that Manjiri has created a confusion in her mind between Aarohi and Akshara. Neel ignores his thoughts and gives Aarohi’s contact number to Abhimanyu.

Later, Abhimanyu sends a text on Aarohi’s number and thinks that Akshara will respond to his text message. Aarohi calls on Abhimanyu’s number wherein the latter gets shocked and covers up things saying that he is making a group and thus wanted to inform her about the same. Abhimanyu tells Aarohi to add everyone in the group including Akshara. Aarohi feels that Abhimanyu has started falling for her and is searching ways to get in touch with her. Abhimanyu waits for Akshara’s contact number while Manjiri starts thinking that Aarohi is the perfect match for her son. Harshvardhan learns about Abhimanyu's love story and decides to talk to him after reaching home. Finally, Abhimanyu gets Akshara’s contact number from the group and decides to call her.

Akshara receives the call and Abhimanyu tells her that he has fallen in love with a girl he met while he was enjoying in their trip. Akshara gets confused and fails to understand that Abhimanyu is talking about her and ends the call without informing him and starts thinking about the girl. Furthermore, Abhimanyu decides to confess his love for Akshara. Elsewhere, Aarohi and Akshara get ready for the interview.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu tells his mother about Akshara