Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9 September 2021, Written Update: Kartik and Sirat get back Gayatri

Today, Sirat tries to chase Gayatri’s cab but the driver changes the route. Gayatri tries to stop the car but the driver threatens Gayatri and takes away all the jewellery. Later, Sirat and Kartik come to Gayatri’s rescue. Meanwhile, Kartik beats up the driver and retrieves all the ornaments. Sirat and Kartik confront Gayatri for leaving the house without informing anyone in the house.

Gayatri tells Kartik that Sirat and Goenkas are forcing her for the second marriage while she asked them to be patient. Gayatri also reveals that the latter doesn’t want to marry anyone and only wants to live for her children. Kartik assures Gayatri that no one will force her and asks her to get back home. Sirat hugs Gayatri and apologizes for not understanding her.

On the other hand, Goenkas wait for Gayatri and her children while Kartik and Sirat get them back. Kairav gets happy as Vansh and Vatsal get back. Manish and Surekha accuse Sirat of Gayatri’s escape. Kartik backs Sirat and tells the correct reason behind Gayatri’s escape. Suhasini and Suvarna apologize to Gayatri for forcing her to marry Saurav. Meanwhile, Sirat gets upset and leaves the place as Goenkas falsely blame her for everything.

Kartik comes to Sirat and tries to console her. Meanwhile, Kairav tells Goenka’s about his school exhibition where he has to sell handmade stuff and donate the money earned from it. Sirat gives him the idea to make handmade cards. Ahead, Kairav wins a star for selling handmade cards. Later, Kairav gives a star to Sirat for her idea.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Gayatri escapes the Goenka Mansion