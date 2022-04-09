Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9th April 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu reveals he hired a detective

In today’s episode, Suvarna tells Manjiri that she sings really well. Everyone congratulates Akshara for her music therapy. Akshara hugs Manjiri and Abhimanyu hugs Kairav and Neil and they tell him that they’re very grateful for his selflessness towards Akshara. Akshara and Abhimanyu take the elders' blessings. Abhi receives a call he questions why they did not answer and the footage they have sent is blurry, he can't find anything and he asks them to find another clue as he wants to know the truth.

After seeing Akshara, he calms down. Aarohi cries at the sight of Akshara. Everyone asks Akshara to sing. Mahima tells Abhimanyu takes all the decisions by himself and he values Akshara more than them, that's why he didn't even bother to consult or ask their opinion. Harsh says they have to control him or he'll get out of control and we’ll only dedicate his life to Akshara. Manjiri overhears their conversation. Akshara starts singing and Aarohi thinks why does Akshara need to tell the truth and ruin it for Abhimanyu. Akshara starts panicking and Abhimanyu consoles her. Akshara tells she doesn't deserve Abhimanyu and tells he knows he loves her a lot. Aarohi sees that and yells Akshara's name and faints.

Everyone worries. Later, after Akshara calms down and she tells Abhimanyu that she needs to tell him something. He gets a call and Akshara asks him if it's the police and he says he had hired a detective to find out about Manjiri's accident and now he got a clue that two people in the car caused the accident so he needs to check the CCTV footage.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

