Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9th August 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu meets Dr. Kunal

In today’s episode, Akshara asks Dr. Kunal why can’t they do the checkup for today. Dr. Kunal tells that Abhimanyu must be tired so it’s better to keep it the next day. Dr. Kunal reminds them that it’s Rakshabandhan tomorrow so they should finish the pooja and everything and then keep the appointment time fixed. Neil tells he’s the first person to give importance to a festival. Dr. Kunal tells that this festival is about relations so they can keep the appointment at any time he will be available and leaves.

Later, Harsh tells Manjiri that he can sense Abhimanyu is worried. Manjiri tells she will keep fasts for him. He tells even he will keep it. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he’s worried. She calms him down. The next day, Dr. Kunal enters the hospital and thinks that he thought he wouldn’t ever enter a hospital again but now he’s back here. Akshara asks Abhimanyu to go in. Abhimanyu meets him. Dr. Kunal tells him that they should start with a few tests. Akshara cries and Abhimanyu signals her not to. Dr. Kunal looks at them. Harsh, Akshara and Anand come in and Dr. Kunal tells them that his hard work is 99 percent but that 1 percent is Abhimanyu’s fate.

Later, Abhimanyu and Akshara eat a cupcake. On the other hand, Anisha receives a parcel and tells that it’s her wedding dress. Aarohi asks her to show it. She opens it and Dadi gets shocked seeing the backless blouse and asks Anisha if this is what she’s wearing to the wedding. Anisha tells this is not what she ordered it might’ve been misplaced. Dadi tells her that this is not Mumbai. Anisha tells she won’t wear it. Everyone tries to calm Dadi down. Abhimanyu goes back to get his phone and Akshara hears someone send a voice note to Anisha.

