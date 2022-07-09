Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9th July 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara’s first Teej

In today’s episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu dance and everyone joins them. Harsh looks at them dancing and smiles. Parth asks Shefali to drink some juice as she might be tired. She tells she doesn’t want. They both hug. Anand takes care of Mahima. Then, they all go to play a game for Teej and Abhimanyu and Akshara win the game. They dance but then Akshara slips and they both fall down. Abhimanyu asks her if she’s okay and apologises. She tells she’s fine and asks him not to apologise as they were just dancing. He worries for her and she assures him that she’s fine.

She asks him to have his favourite sweet but he refuses. She asks him if he has kept a fast. He tells yes as even he loves her a lot and tells them they should be equal. Aarohi asks why did Dadi make her also fast. Dadi tells that spinsters fast so they get good husbands. Shefali tells that the moon has come. Everyone rushes to the terrace. Suwarna asks Abhimanyu and Akshara to break their fast. Abhimanyu and Akshara do the ritual and feed each other the shagun. Everyone smiles looking at them. Parth and Shefali break the fast.

Then, Anand and Mahima do. Aarohi also breaks the fast and Neil tells that she will go mad if she won’t eat. She asks him to shut up. Harsh comes and asks Manjiri if she won’t break the fast. Manjiri recalls Harsh’s words and feeds the shagun herself. Everyone gets shocked. He asks her if she didn’t keep a fast. She tells no. He gets angry and asks her why. She tells that her heart didn’t feel like keeping as it’s empty. Akshara and Abhimanyu smile. Harsh asks her what’s this nonsense. Abhimanyu tells she understood her value.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

