Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9th June 2022, Written Update: Neil to stay with the Goenkas

In today’s episode, Mahima asks Akshara why didn’t she inform them that Neil is in her house even though she was aware of how worried everyone was, especially Manjiri. Abhimanyu asks Akshara why did she hide the fact that he is here. Manish goes to defend Akshara but Suwarna stops him and tells them that looking at Neil is more important than accusing Akshara. Neil stays adamant that he won’t return back. Abhimanyu requests the Goenkas to keep Neil with them for a few days. Kairav assures him that they’ll take good care of him and asks him not to worry. Mahima and Abhimanyu walk away thanking the Goenkas and Akshara tells her family that she’ll visit soon and walks behind them silently.

Anand tells Harsh that he knows how to clear the situation and looks at Manjiri. Abhimanyu, Mahima and Akshara get shocked to see the media outside the house, so they enter the house through the back gate. Harsh apologises to Manjiri for his mistakes and Abhimanyu asks him to stop his drama as he knows he’s not genuinely apologising. Anand asks him to not interrupt their talk. The media questions who’s Neil’s parents. Abhimanyu tells that the media deserve to know the truth.

Akshara stops him but he goes ahead and tells the media that Neil is Harsh’s son. They ask him if he had an extramarital affair but he refuses to answer further questions and walks away. The Birlas stand shocked. Manish tells Suwarna that Akshara’s not happy with them as she doesn’t even get a chance to prove herself and tells her that he’ll do something. Suwarna asks him to calm down.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Aarohi saves Neil