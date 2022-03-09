Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9th March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu is welcomed by Goenkas

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu reveals Harsh telling Manjiri to go for the tilak as whatever is happening is between him and Abhimanyu, so she shouldn’t get in between. Abhimanyu thanks Harsh and tells Manjiri that she was ready to leave him for Harsh. Aarohi asks Anand what is he hiding as he wanted to tell something and Kairav asks where’s Harsh. Anand tells her he’s stuck in some work. Manish tells he’ll lift Abhimanyu and take him inside and he laughs.

Dadi does his aarti and Abhimanyu wonders why’s Akshara hiding. Dadi asks him to enter but Aarohi stops him and tells he won’t let him enter. Everyone laughs and she gives him a plate and asks him to guess the number of batasha on the plate. Abhimanyu tells this is difficult and Dadi tells it’s a rasam of sister-in-law. He tells he gives up and turns to leave and everyone gets shocked. He turns and jumps into the house and Manish tells he’s smart. Kairav tells Anisha she looks pretty and she compliments him back. Manish tells Harsh also should’ve come it would be nice. Akshara agrees and tells she’ll call and apologise to Harsh maybe that’ll work and leaves.

Neil tells Abhimanyu to go talk to Akshara. He goes to her room and looks at her and gets awestruck. He compliments her. She thanks him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

