Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara’s sandals are stolen

In today’s episode, Kairav tells that Abhimanyu’s Akshara is coming. Akshara reminisces about Naira and Akshara being brides and smiles. She walks down and everyone is stunned to see her in her bridal attire. Abhimanyu cannot take her eyes off her and gets smitten by her beauty. He tears up seeing her and she comes and wipes his tears. She tells that she wants to do something and then sings a song for Abhimanyu and he gets emotional. She removes her ghoonghat and he gets stunned seeing her. She looks into his eyes while singing and after she’s done, everyone applauds her performance.

Abhimanyu tells her that she looks very beautiful and shows their name stitched on his turban. She gets happy. Suhasini tells that it’s time for them to exchange their garlands. Vansh and Kairav lift Akshara. Parth and Neil lift Abhimanyu and they both exchange the garlands. Everyone congratulates them. Aarohi, Kairav, and Vansh decide to steal Abhimanyu’s shoes. Akshara asks them if they’re not stealing the shoe. Aarohi asks her not to worry as they have their own plan to do this ritual. While taking the photos, Shefali, Parth, and Neil hide Akshara’s slippers and she asks them to return it back. They tease her.

Abhimanyu laughs and tells that for the first time the bride’s sandals are missing. Parth and Neil ask Akshara to give them money. Suhasini asks them to continue this later as it’s getting late for the wedding. Akshara wonders how she’ll walk without her lehenga as she doesn’t even have her slippers. Abhimanyu carries her till the mandap. Everyone admires them as they sit next to each other in the mandap.

