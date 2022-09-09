Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9th September 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu confronts Maya

In today’s episode, Kairav thinks that he shouldn't disturb Akshara by telling her that he is in Udaipur. Abhimanyu waits for Akshara. He wonders why no one recognised her as he got to know about it the second he heard her voice. He gets upset thinking why she changed her name to Maya and why no one recognised her. Maya decides to meet her fans and take pictures.

She gets excited about her fandom. Abhimanyu learns that the fans are going to meet Maya and he sneaks into the hotel hoping to see Akshara. Abhimanyu gets shocked seeing Maya. Kairav reaches the Goenka villa and hides. Abhimanyu confronts Maya and tells her that she didn't sing the song. Maya tells him that her throat is not ok and that's why she sounds different. Maya tells Akshara that she has some crazy fans. She thinks Abhimanyu looked desperate. Abhimanyu decides to unveil Maya’s truth and stay overnight to meet Akshara.