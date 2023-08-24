Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai August 24 written update: Akshara misses Abhinav on their anniversary

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai August 24, 2023 written update: The Episode starts with everyone choosing rakhis. Akshara asks Abhir about his choice of rakhi but Ruhi tells her that he is a boy. Abhi tells her that both boys and girls need protection. Akshara choses a blue color rakhi for Abhir. Abhi asks about Nishta but Parth tells him that she has gone on a girl's trip taking his credit card. Aarohi jokes with Akshara about how Kairav needs protection from them. Muskaan remembers Abhinav on the occasion of Rakhi and angrily looks at Abhi. Manjiri and Mahima show their rakhis as well while Abhi, Abhir and Ruhi go to get the printouts. Surekha points out that everyone is sensible here and we are finding happiness when so much has happened between the Birla and Goenka family. Manish asks her to move on sincerely like them while she continues taunting the Birla family.

Later, Abhi tries to tie Abhir’s shoelace but he refuses as he remembers Abhinav. Akshara tries to tie Abhir’s laces but he leaves and later sleeps inside the cupboard. Abhi makes Abhir sleep on the bed while Akshara gets Abhinav’s wallet making her emotional. Later, Kairav gets some gifts for Abhir and tries to convince Muskaan that Abhinav’s death was just an accident so they should not make Abhi a villain. Muskaan tells him that it is not easy for her to move on and she will hate Abhi till she is alive.

Akshara remembers her anniversary with Abhinav through the alarm. Abhi tells Shefali that things are not going right and he gets scared seeing Akshara taking care of all things alone from her feelings for Abhinav to Abhir. Shefali urges him to forget that he is her ex-husband and support Akshara in her difficult times for the sake of humanity. On the other hand, Akshara breaks down remembering Abhinav. She says how she and Abhinav became parents even before becoming parents and they would have celebrated their anniversary like every year. She remembers how she used to get sweaters for Abhinav every year on their anniversary and he would have got her earrings. She hugs and talks to Abhinav’s picture wishing them a ‘Happy Anniversary’ and how he left her without giving a gift as her talks are incomplete without him.

