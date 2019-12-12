Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 12, 2019 Written Update: Kartik and Naira get engaged

Today in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik and Naira see the ring that Kairav selected and feel relieved. Akshat gets bailed while the engagement takes place.

In today’s episode, Kartik flirts with Naira and asks her to get dressed for the engagement. Suhasini gets worried as the marriage and the divorce date are the same. She suggests Swarna that they should postpone the wedding. She tells her that they will manage everything. Gayu and Vansh come back home. Vansh goes and hugs Samarth but he doesn’t show any enthusiasm. Gayu feels bad and talks to him about it. She tells him that he’s being indifferent to Vansh because she refused to give him his own child. Samarth tells him that he was just wanting his own child as Vansh might get a companion for life. Gayu understands his point of view and tells Samarth that she never saw his perspective. She agrees with Samarth about having their own child.

Later, Kartik and Naira arrive and Kartik sighs in admiration as he sees Naira. Everyone teases him. They both sit for the ceremony to begin. As Kairav brings Suhasini the rings, they expect everyone to laugh at Kairav’s choice and break his heart. But instead, everyone loves the rings. They appreciate Kairav’s choice and Kartik and Naira are left confused. They see the rings and Kartik abruptly asks Kairav what happened to the smiley face rings. Naira nudges him as he shouldn’t have said that. Kairav says that he had chosen that for his friend who shares tiffin with him. Kartik and Naira feel relieved. Kartik thanks Kairav and tells him that he’s the second bets thing in his life. Kairav asks him what is the first one and he says that it’s Naira. Everyone adores the moment. Before they begin, Akhilesh requests Kartik to take some time as he wants to do something. He approaches Sarika and kneels before her. He asks her if she would like to begin her life again with him. As she agrees, he puts ring on her finger.

Later, Kartik and Naira get engaged amidst all the dance and celebration. Meanwhile, Akshat gets bailed from prison. He remembers how Kartik and Naira beat him up and how Vedika saved Kairav and ruined his plan. While dancing with everyone, Kartik gets a call and goes outside worriedly. Naira follows him to see if something’s wrong. Kartik grabs her and says that he fooled her by bringing her out here. He gets close to her and demands a kiss. Naira refuses and runs away. He catches her and asks her how did this engagement feel. Naira says that she felt the same nervousness as before. Then she runs away as he tries to get close to her. Kartik chases Naira and they both spend time playing this way. As Kartik catches her and picks her up to swirl her around, he suddenly sees someone and stops. Naira wonders what happened and sees the person in front of them too.

