Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 13, 2019 Written Update: Kartik and Naira bring Vedika home

Today in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, everyone finds out that Akshat has been released on bail and has threatened Vedika. Kartik and Naira decide to let Vedika stay with them for her safety.

In today’s episode, Kartik stops midway while swirling Naira around as they see someone. Vansh and Kairav stand in front of them angrily and ask them if they were playing tag without them. Kartik and Naira apologise to them and say that they will play again next time with proper teams. The kids tell them that they will have to go through a punishment. Meanwhile, Suhasini gets worried about the wedding and Manish assures her that everything would go smoothly. Kairan and Vansh take Naira, Kartik, Gayu and Samarth to an ice cream shop and tell them that it’s their punishment to eat ice cream. Kartik and Naira see everyone staring at them and realise that eating ice cream might not be that big a punishment but the people staring definitely is. As the go towards the shop, Kartik gets a call from Pallavi. Pallavi tells them that Akshat has been bailed out of prison and had called Vedika and threatened her. Meanwhile, Akshat lurks around Vedika’s house. Suhasini and the family get worried too as they learn about Akshat. Someone rings a bell and Vedika opens the door.

Manish and Akhilesh try to arrange security for Vedika. Naira and Kartik had come to meet Vedika. Vedika apologises to them as they got worried and came here on their day of engagement. She tells them that she will take help from some women’s organisation and they needn’t worry about her. She says that she’s no longer afraid of Akshat and he will not be able to do anything to her. Naira understand her but says that Akshat has no judgement of right and wrong. She tells her that Kartik is her friend and she is his responsibility too, so they can’t leave her unsafe. They go home and tell the family that they’ve decided to let Vedika stay in their house so that she can be safe. They tell them that it would be a little uncomfortable for her but her safety is more important at the moment. Suhasini gets worried and ask Swarna takes her to her room she tells her that Vedika won’t be able to see Kartik and Naira getting married. Swarna tells her that if something happens to Vedika they wouldn’t be able to forgive themselves for not helping her.

Later, Vedika comes into the house and sees that Kartik and Naira got uncomfortable with each other because of her. Naira asks her to give this a chance as it’s a new beginning and a new relationship. Later, Vedika sees them getting close as Naira was bidding goodbye to Kartik. She feels a little uncomfortable as she sees them. Next morning, Naira dresses up Kairav for school and he tries to convince her to skip school as they have the sangeet today. Naksh cooks Naira’s favourite breakfast and brings it for her. Kairav gets jealous and says that Naksh only loves Naira and not him. He says that everyone only loves Naira in to both the families. Naksh feeds him too as he was being too melodramatic. Later, Vedika comes for breakfast and sees Naksh and Naira happily feeding each other. She gets lost in her thoughts and ends up taking a bite of a burnt toast. Kaveri and Divyani stop her and offer her a good one. Meanwhile, Kartik dreams of Naira romantically waking him up in the morning and offering him tea. He gets so enticed by her and ends up falling of the bed in his sleep. He laughs as he realises that such dreams of Naira began again. He wishes for this dreams to come true.

