Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 17, 2019 Written Update: Vedika gets trapped

Today in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira and Vedika realise that the call they received was a hoax. While leaving, Vedika gets trapped inside the academy and Naira rescues her.

In today’s episode, Naira and Vedika reach the academy and the manager there tells them that there has been no conflict in the academy. He still goes to investigate if someone called them. Vedika tells them that a lady was on the call. The person says that the only girl here is their receptionist and she’s on leave. Vedika and Naira get confused about who must’ve called them. Meanwhile, the family gets busy in making all the arrangements for the sangeet. Soon Swarna realises that the holy urn she placed on the table is missing. Suhasini immediately suspects Vedika. The family convinced her that Vedika would never do such a thing. Manish suggests her to not say such things in front of Kartik as it will upset him. Kartik waits at the door for Naira and Kairav comes running to him. Kartik asks him where Naira is and he tells her that she will come later. The family sees Naksh, Kaveri and Divyani waiting for Naira at the door.

Meanwhile, Vedika tries to make Naira believe that she wasn’t lying. The manager comes back again and tells them that he asked everyone but nobody seems to have made the call. Naksh tells the family that Naira and Vedika went to the academy to solve some problems there. But it has been long and they haven’t returned yet. Suhasini gets concerned and worried thinking if Akshat is behind all of this. Kartik calls his guard and he informs him that Akshat is sitting in a restaurant. Later, Kartik decides to bring Naira home but Kairav stops him. He asks him to play the music as his friends are getting bored. Naksh calls the manager and he informs him that Naira has left just now. Everyone gets relieved to hear this. Kartik decides to entertain the kids by playing a game. Meanwhile, the lights go off in the academy and Vedika wonders who must’ve called and tells Naira that she hopes it’s not Akshat’s doing. She asks Naira to go outside as she had to use the bathroom. As Naira walks towards her car, she hears Vedika calling out for her help.

Naira runs towards the door and Vedika tells her that she is unable to open it. Naira ends up kicking the door down and helps Vedika to come out. Vedika apologises for all the mishaps that are happening because of her. Meanwhile, Kartik decides to have a pre-sangeet to keep the kids entertained. They sing and dance together on the stage. Naira loses her car keys. Vedika searches it inside the academy but doesn’t find it. Naira sees Kartik calling constantly but feels helpless as her phone is locked inside the car. They both worry about how to get home as the place doesn’t even have many cabs. Kartik wonders how long will Naira make him yearn for her. Vedika suggests Naira to take lift for the truck approaching them. Naira feels like it would be awkward for them as they’re wearing heavy clothes and jewelry. Vedika tells her that there seems to be no other option as they cannot even contact Kartik because her phone is dead. The family waits impatiently for Naira and Kartik pretends to be cool about it as he doesn’t want them to panic. Vedika and Naira get onto the truck and head home.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More