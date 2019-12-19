Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 19, 2019 Written Update: Naira and Kartik recreate their memorable dance

Today in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira and Kartik get onto a truck accidentally and decide to recreate their dance for the sangeet.

In today’s episode, Kartik and Naira get ready to perform their dance but the lights go out suddenly. As everyone tries to find out what happened, Naira pulls Kartik outside. Kartik feels shy and asks Naira to wait at least the ceremony gets over. He flirts with her and says he knows she wants to romance with him and cannot wait for it. Naira shut him up and tells him that she brought him here because he forgot to do something. She tells him that he lets out a ‘haaye’ whenever he sees her to compliment her but he didn’t do it this time. Kartik apologies to her but Naira leaves angrily. She runs off and gets into the back of the open truck that Vedika and she had come in. Kartik follows her and gets up on the truck too. He pulls her close and holds her. The truck driver comes out after having food and decides to leave. Naira and Kartik get lost in each other’s eyes while the driver starts to drive the truck away. Kartik utters ‘haaye’ a lot of times while looking at Naira.

Meanwhile, the lights come back on and the family notices that Naira and Kartik are missing. They call out for them but get no response. They also notice that Vedika is missing but Gayu tells them that she’s resting in her room. Vedika feels upset as nobody noticed that she was gone. She blames herself for making such a big mistake by leaving Kartik. The family tries to call Kartik but as his phone rings he doesn’t pick it up even though Naira asks him to. The driver hears the ring and wonders where is it coming from. He stops the truck and sees Kartik and Naira on the truck holding each other. They get startled as he calls out to them and realise that they’ve come far off from the house. Soon they realise how they had danced on a truck the last time and think of reciprocating the same. They ask the family to plug the phone to a projector and watch their performance. They perform the dance but the call gets cut abruptly. As the call gets cut, Kartik gets intimate while dancing with Naira.

Later, a person calls the entire family outside urgently. As everyone goes outside they see Kartik and Naira on the truck. Naira tells them that the climax of the dance is incomplete without the family. They all dance while Vedika watches everything from the balcony. Soon, the lawyer arrives there during the sangeet and apologises to come during their event. He informs them that they have their divorce hearing day after and if that gets delayed then they will have a new judge in the court to whom they’ll have to explain everything again. Suhasini assures him that they will reach there on time as they can not afford anymore delay. Naira notices Vedika angrily hitting a hanging plant and leaving. She tells Kartik that she’s feeling something absurd that she is unable to explain. Later, Suhasini gets Vedika’s phone as some of their helpers were looking for whose phone is it. She goes through her phone and sees that she only had Kartik’s pictures in it. She gets worried that her apprehensions were true about Vedika. Vedika feels depressed and regrets her decision. Her alter ego tells her that there is still some hope left as the divorce hasn’t been finalised. Suhasini tells Swarna that she needs to go to Naira’s house immediately. At the Singhania Sadan, Kaveri and Divyani begin preparations for Naira’s henna ceremony. They bring henna leaves to crush them and make its paste. Kaveri struggles to even sit so Vedika offers to help with the henna paste preparation. Kaveri instructs her to put a tilak on the stone before beginning with crushing the leaves. As Vedika extends her hand to put the tilak, Suhasini arrives there with Kartik and Swarna and stops her.

Credits :Pinkvilla

