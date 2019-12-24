Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 24, 2019 Written Update: Kartik saves Vedika’s life

Today in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Vedika contemplates her decision about divorcing Kartik. Her inner voice convinces her to not let go of Kartik and his family.

In today’s episode, Kartik flirts with Naira and refuses to leave. He tells her that he wishes to get married to her immediately and take her away to his house. Naira tells him that she feels the same but she asks him to leave. Meanwhile, Vedika overhears Akhilesh, Manish and Samarth feeling happy for Kartik and Naira. They discuss hour Vedika could never fill the void in Kartik’s life. She feels bad as she hears this. She also sees a priest purifying her room. Vedika overhears Surekha asking Gayu to keep all of her stuff in the storeroom so that they can send it with her when she leaves. Vedika goes to her room and cries as she feels like no one is concerned about her. She feels bad for all the sacrifices she made. She decides to tell Kartik about her feelings one last time and heads out to meet him.

She goes out but doesn’t see Kartik standing near his car. She walks on the road lost in her thoughts and Kartik sees her. Kartik sees Vedika walking in front of a car and not realising it. The car keeps honking at her but she doesn’t move away. Kartik runs towards her and pulls her out of the car’s way in time. He scolds Vedika for carelessly walking in front of the car. Vedika doesn’t say anything to Kartik but just hugs him. She comes back home and lies down and cries. Meanwhile, Naira decides to gift a snow globe to Kartik as a symbol of their love. Vedika’s inner voice berates her for helplessly crying. She instigates Vedika to not leave Kartik if she can’t because he will not be able to marry Naira if she doesn’t give him a divorce.

Vedika tries to silence her inner voice by making herself understand that she should not do this because it will upset everyone. Her inner voice instigates her to stand up for herself and not divorce Kartik. Meanwhile, Naira saves her snow globe as it was about to fall due to the curtains. She gets worried as she sees it as a bad sign for their relationship. Meanwhile, Vedika’s inner voice convinces her to not divorce Kartik. She gets determined to not let Naira get married to Kartik as he can only be hers. Next morning, Kartik and Naira wake up in excitement as they will get married today. Kairav surprises both of them by showering confetti on them. Kartik calls Naira as he gets impatient to talk to her. Kartik tells her how desperate he is to meet her. Naira asks him to come home soon. They both feel happy as their wedding day has finally arrived unaware of what Vedika has in mind for them.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More