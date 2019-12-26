Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 26, 2019 Written Update: Naira puts herself in danger to save Kartik

Today in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira goes to give Kartik the divorce papers but as soon as they meet, a mishap takes place.

In today’s episode, Naira sees the divorce papers and remembers that Naksh had said that without these papers the divorce won’t be finalised. She wonders how did it get in the compound when Vedika had it in her bag. She suspects if Vedika must’ve thrown it out deliberately. She quickly gets in the car and does not even wait for the driver. Kartik also drives faster as they were running out of time. Suhasini panics as she gets a call informing her that Kartik and Vedika haven’t yet reached the court. Manish tells her that he didn’t tell her that because she would’ve gotten very worried. Even Samarth begins to feel like Suhasini’s apprehensions might not be baseless but Swarna asks him to not overthink negative things. Soon, Vedika asks Kartik to stop near a mosque. She tells him that she wants to seek blessings as it’s a very big day for both of them. Kartik was hesitant to let her go as they didn’t have much time to recap the court but Vedika insists him and leaves.

Naira drives hurriedly and almost crashes into another car. She calms herself down and continues. Kartik ignores calls from Manish as they still hadn’t reached the court. Vedika prays to god to let her have Kartik again. She also apologises for what she’s doing but she pleads god to let Kartik stay in her life. Kartik waits for a while but then goes to search Vedika as they didn’t have much time left. Naira sees Kartik entering the mosque and stops her car to get there too. The lawyer gets tensed for Kartik and Vedika as the judge apis very particular about being punctual. Kaveri, Divyani and Naksh get worried about Naira as she left the house is a hurry without informing anyone. Naira looks around for Kartik in the crowd while Kartik searches Vedika. Vedika sees Kartik and hides behind a pillar. Before Kartik reaches the pillar Vedika runs away. Soon Naira spots Kartik near the pillar. Kartik too see Naira standing across him. They both run towards each other. Some children while running, pull a string connected to the board above the pillars that was holding bricks for construction of the roof. As soon as Kartik and Naira meet, those boards collapse and the bricks fall on them. To save Kartik, Naira shelters him by putting herself above his body. Everyone gathers around them and Vedika yells their name as she sees the bricks falling. At home, Suhasini breaks down and blames herself as she finds out that Kartik and Vedika didn’t get divorced. Naksh also informs at home about it and everyone gets shocked.

Vedika rushes to save them and asks the people around to help her. They lift up all the wooden boards and bricked that fell over Kartik and Naira. Kartik regains consciousness but sees that Naira is unconscious. Vedika and Kartik try to wake her up but notice blood coming out of Naira as she had injured herself to save Kartik. Kartik picks her up and puts her in the car. He drives to the New City Hospital while Vedika tries to wake Naira up. Kartik asks Vedika to hold Naira’s wound tightly as she’s losing a lot of blood. He drives fast to reach the hospital. Manish calls Kartik again to find out where they are. Vedika sees his phone ringing and picks it up. Manish scolds Vedika for not answering their calls but Vedika informs him that Naira has met with an accident and they’re taking her to the hospital. Everyone hears this as the call was on speaker and they all get shocked. Kartik keeps talking to Naira and assures her that he won’t let anything happen to her. They soon reach the hospital and Pallavi quickly takes Naira for her treatment. Kartik panics and asks Pallavi to take care of Naira and treat her. He tells her that he will send her Naira’s previous medical reports too as they’re very important and she should know about the blood clots in her brain. Vedika cries and consoles Kartik so that he calms down.

