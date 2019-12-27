Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 27, 2019 Written Update: Kartik gets traumatised

Today in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pallavi informs the family about Naira’s kidney failure and Kartik gets traumatised on hearing this. He loses control over his senses and begins to laugh and cry.

In today’s episode, Pallavi rushes Naira for her treatment and Kartik gets very concerned. Vedika sees blood on her hands and quickly wipes it off. Kartik begins to search for Naira’s previous medical reports. Pallavi tells the doctor that Naira has some previous medical history that they need to take into consideration. Soon the doctor shows Pallavi Naira’s X-ray and they she gets baffled by it. The doctor tells her that Naira’s condition is critical. Meanwhile, the entire family arrives at the hospital. Manish tries to talk to Kartik but he keeps avoiding Manish as he searches for Naira’s reports on his phone. Kartik gets traumatised and tries to find the reports in a frenzy. Pallavi loses hope for Naira but the doctor asks her to stay strong and inform Naira’s family about her condition. Suhasini remembers the last time when Naira got admitted in the hospital on the day of her and Kartik’s wedding. The assistant doctor informs the doctor that they’ve used up all the blood that was available in the blood bank but Naira is still falling short of blood. Vedika approaches Suhasini and asks her to not stand for long as her legs will start aching. Suhasini accuses Vedika of putting Naira’s life in danger. She tells her that she has passed the mosque so many times before but she never insisted on going there. She asks her if she did this to Naira to get her out of her way. Vedika feels bad and tells Suhasini’s that she would never do such a thing.

Soon Pallavi informs the family that because of the bricks that fell on Naira, her both kidneys have incurred damage. She tells them that they will have to immediately find a donor to save Naira’s life. Kartik hears this and he gets so traumatised that he begins laughing. He tells Pallavi that Naira will get up soon and marry her. He begins laughing and crying. The family feels bad to see Kartik in such a state. Pallavi tells them that sometimes when people hear something shocking they become numb and don’t understand how to process the shock. She asks them to make Kartik come back to his senses because Naira needs his support now. Manish goes and shakes Kartik to make him realise what is happening. Kartik keeps laughing. Manish slaps him and Kartik comes back to his senses. Manish tells him that Naira proved her love for him by saving him and now it’s his turn to prove his love by doing his part. Kartik realises what is happening and becomes serious.

Meanwhile, Devyani consoles Kaveri as she cries profusely for Naira. Vansh and Kairav see her crying and come to ask what happened. Kaveri gets speechless and the children should not know that Naira’s life is in danger. Devyani tells Kairav that Kaveri is upset because soon Naira and he will go back to Kartik’s house and they will miss them a lot. Kairav consoles Kaveri and tells her that they will not leave her and will stay with both the families. The doctor and Pallavi comes to inform the family that they need a kidney donor urgently but they couldn’t find any from the banks. They ask if any of the family members’ kidney would match Naira’s only then something could be done. Everyone agrees to undergo a test to see if their kidney matches Naira. They all leave to get the test done and Vedika contemplates about it. As she proceeds for the test, Pallavi stops her. She asks her what is she doing. Vedika tells her that she needs to get the test done to save Naira’s life. Pallavi asks her why is she feeling guilty about what happened to Naira. She tells her that whatever happened with Naira was not her fault. Vedika tells Pallavi that somewhere it is because of her that Naira’s life is in danger. They both see Naksh standing afar and fear that he must’ve overheard their conversation. But Naksh comes to ask Pallavi the surgeons number as he needs to talk to him urgently.

