Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai Hai, 29th July, 2021, Written Update: Kartik gets grilled by Aradhana

Kartik informs his family about his interview. Soon we see Aradhana entering the house. Before they could start, Kartik tells Aradhana to air a live telecast so that there’s no scope of editing. Aradhana agrees to go live. While they are setting their camera angle, Kartik spots Ranveer’s mobile and knowingly spills water on the mobile and later apologises to Aradhana. Now Aradhana is worried about how will she play the recording. Kartik sighs as he feels he has destroyed an important evidence.

Kartik’s live interview is also being played at the police station. Aradhana starts asking questions to Kartik. Firstly, Kartik reveals that Sirat had entered his life only for Kairav. Aradhana asks Kartik about his relation with Ranveer and Sirat, to which he replies that they were friends. Chauhan is livid on Aradhana for letting Kartik talk so much.

Further, Kartik tells Aradhana that Ranveer wasn't murdered, but left the world because of his illness. Aradhana asks Kartik if Sirat loved Ranveer, then why did she poison him? Kartik now questions Aradhana if she saw Sirat giving poison to Ranveer? Aradhana replies that medical report reveals the same. Kartik informs the media that Ranveer died because of lead poisoning. He tells people not to accuse anyone without any solid proof. Aradhana later asks Kartik if he was with Ranveer while he was breathing his last breath. Kartik confesses that he was present in the room.

What will happen next? Can Kartik save Sirat? Stay tuned.

We have watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

