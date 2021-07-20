Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 20, 2021, Written Update: Ranveer tries to convince Chauhan

Ranveer is giving up on life and wants to tell Sirat that her prayers won't make any difference. Sirat doesn't listen. Read on to know more.

The episode starts with Kartik telling Ranveer that Sirat has tied the thread with belief and is unaware of the fact that his life is in danger. He also tells that girls are very innocent in terms of love and can do anything for their loved ones. But on the other hand, says that men, know nothing about love. He also tells that Sirat's prayers can make him feel fine. Ranveer, on the other hand, is giving up on life and wants to tell Sirat that her prayers won't make any difference. Sirat is very sincere with her efforts and looking at her efforts, Ranveer gets very emotional.

Once the worship is over, Sirat comes to Ranveer and tells him that everything will be fine soon. She wants to capture this moment forever, so she asks Kartik to click their picture and later, a selfie, including everyone. Mauri calls Sirat to distribute prasad amongst everyone. While she is gone, Ranveer tells Kartik to handle Sirat and take care of his love till the next birth.

On the other hand, Mr. Chauhan is seen shouting at his servant for damaging Ranveer's childhood trophy. Looking at it, Ranveer tells Mr. Chauhan that instead of doing all this, he should simply just accept Sirat and that would make him the happiest. He disagrees and says he will never accept Sirat.

Finally, Ranveer decides to gift a bangle to Sirat. Looking at the gift, Sirat becomes very happy and starts dancing. After a while, she starts feeling dizzy since she has danced a lot. She closes her eyes in order to feel better. When she opens her eyes, she finds that Ranveer has fainted and is lying on the ground. She is very tensed.

Will Ranveer get back to normal remains the big question?

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

