Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview December 18, 2019: Kartik is left waiting for Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Naira gets stuck with Vedika while Kartik and family members get worried.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is about to witness yet another reunion of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) as the two of them are all set to tie the knot soon. However, it is almost impossible for the two to have things flow smoothly, without any barriers, and so it happened this time too. On the day of sangeet, Naira and Vedika Pankhuri Awasthy) cannot seem to find a way to get home, leaving everyone worried, especially Dadi.

Now, in the promo ahead, we will see how Dadi tells Kartik about how she has been worried all this while and that in fact, she has been telling everyone about it too. With Naira getting so later, everyone at home is left worried, but just when Kartik is about to leave in his car to find Naira, he hears a voice from behind, and we are wondering what is in store for the two of them.

What do you think happens next? Are the two of them going to get their happily ever after this time, or is this going to be the beginning of a series of some more misfortunes before they get married again?

Credits :Pinkvilla

