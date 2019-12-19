Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview December 19, 2019: Naira and Kartik to get in trouble again?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: On one hand, Kartik and Naira are enjoying the engagement festivities, and on the other, there is another problem that arises.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will finally see Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) come together as their marriage is just three days away now. However, nothing can go smoothly in their lives after all, and after the chaos that was created on the engagement day, they might fall into trouble on marriage as well. On one hand, everyone has their reservations about Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy), and on the other, they are left worried about a bigger issue.

In the promo ahead, we see how Kartik and Naira have a fun time dancing to the beats of 's peppy number, Ghungroo, and of course, that only brings their chemistry alive. However, amidst all the fun and festivities, the lawyer comes in to remind them about the divorce date, which happens to clash with the marriage date as well. Kartik's father is left wondering what will happen, while the lawyer says that things cannot go wrong this time. Meanwhile, Vedika watches everything.

With Vedika thinking so much, will she decide to back out? Or Kartik and Naira finally come together after all this time? Drop your comments in the section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

