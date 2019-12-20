Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview December 20, 2019: Naira to fall down the stairs during wedding festivities

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Looks like Kartik and Naira's mehendi functions won't go as smoothly as we thought after all.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been witnessing a lot of twists and turns, courtesy, the leap followed by Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Vedika's (Pankhuri Awasthy) marriage. However, just like always, Kartik and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) do come together after all, even though it happens to be under extreme circumstances. Over the period of time, their fondness grows for each other and their love rekindles just like old times.

After a lot of fights, etc, it is now time for Kartik and Naira to remarry, this time, in the presence of their son Kairav. In the promo ahead, we see how the festivities ahead will seem to be hindered yet again, this time, as Naira will slip down the stairs. It will so happen that while getting down, her leg gets stuck in the carpet and she slips down, leaving everyone worried and in utter shock. Everyone in the house, including Kartik calls her out loud, rather worried.

Now, what will happen next and will Dadi blame Vedika for this too? With divorce proceedings and the marriage on the same date, is this going to be the end of their woes or is this just the beginning to the bigger problems ahead?

Credits :Pinkvilla

