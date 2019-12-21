Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview December 23, 2019: Vedika expresses annoyance at Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Vedika tries to leave while Naira stops her, but it does not go so well between the two.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has fans excited with joy, waiting for the reunion they have been looking forward to. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) have kickstarted their festivities, and now it is time for the big day. However, with Vedika's (Pankhuri Awasthy) growing concerns, it looks like things might not go as planned on the marriage day after all. Because when have they ever been smooth for Kaira?

As we have seen already, the date for signing divorce papers and Kaira's marriage is one and the same, and with Vedika now thinking so much, a lot can happen on the day. In the promo ahead, we see how Naira sees Vedika leaving from the Mehendi function, and just when she is about to leave, she stops him running after her. However, Vedika gets annoyed and asks her to leave her, and that's when Naira finds Vedika crying.

What do you think is going to happen next? With the promos doing the rounds, do you think Naira and Vedika will get into a war of words? Will Vedika sign the divorce papers and let Kaira's marriage proceed? Or is she going to turn a roadblock once again?

Credits :Pinkvilla

