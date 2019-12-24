Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview December 24, 2019: Vedika to stop Naira and Kartik's marriage?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Looks like Vedika is going to vent out her anger and hurt, and it won't be of much good for Kartik and Naira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seems to have brought Naira (Shivangi Joshi) at yet another crossroad as now, she can sense something is majorly wrong with Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy). Despite multiple attempts of trying to sort things out and make her feel involved, she fails, and further, things Dadi keeps telling her only aggravates her pain further. As has been established already, Vedika has been in two minds about the divorce proceedings.

In the promo ahead, we see how on one hand, Naira keeps the crystal ball with figurines close to her, talking about how she will uphold this relationship forever now, and on the other, we see Vedika telling herself that she will not be alone as neither will let this marriage happen. Just when she says it, we see the crystal ball slips, however, she does manage to safeguard it and thinks to herself wondering what is going to go wrong after all.

What do you think is going to happen, and what will Naira do when Vedika denies signing the divorce papers? Will this come easy on Kartik and Naira, or do they have another fight to put up before actually getting their happily ever after. Well, only time will say who wins and what happens, now that the realization of being along as donned upon Vedika.

Credits :Pinkvilla

